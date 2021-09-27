Powerball soars to $545M

Quad Citians are racing to scoop up Powerball tickets as Monday’s drawing is for an estimated jackpot of a whopping $545,000,000!

It’s a huge dollar amount to wrap your brain around, but according to the Powerballl website:

If you were to stack $100 bills, Monday’s jackpot would be taller than the Eiffel Tower or even One World Trade Center.

For about $400 million, you could put your name on a stadium in the U.S. for two decades.

For about $163 million, you can build an exact replica of the original Disneyland park from 1955.

You could launch your Hollywood directorial debut with a blockbuster movie. Avenger: Endgame cost around $350 million to make.

Around $55 million can get you an orbital flight and a visit to the International Space Station on SpaceX.

You could host the world’s most expensive wedding, beating the current record of $110 million by Prince Charles and Lady Diana.

You could choose almost any house in the world. The most expensive home ever sold in the U.S. is reportedly a Manhattan penthouse worth $238 million.

How would you spend a winning jackpot?