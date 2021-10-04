Powerball soars to $685M

Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Powerball mania is running wild in the QCA as players dream of winning over half of a billion dollars!

The Powerball numbers continue to climb, as Monday’s estimated jackpot is now $685 million. It is now the 6th largest jackpot total in the history of Powerball and the 8th largest in U.S. history.

Strong sales through the weekend have driven the numbers up, and the estimates has been growing for almost four months since a June jackpot winner. Traditionally, the majority of tickets are purchased the day of a drawing, so it’s possible that Monday’s actual Powerball jackpot will be higher than the advance estimates.

If you won $685 millions, what would it look like in $1 bills stretch end to end? The Iowa Lottery had these estimates::

A $1 bill is 0.0043 inches thick. That means $685 million in $1 bills would stretch 46.49 miles high. That’s way up there, but wouldn’t quite reach into space, which depending upon the definition used, begins at either 50 miles above sea level or 62 miles up.

And if they were lined up end to end, $685 million in $1 bills (each 6.14 inches long) would stretch for more than 66,380 miles. That’s enough to circle earth’s equator (24,901 miles) more than 2.5 times.

But could you actually get 685 million in $1 bills? Maybe. According to estimates, there are about 11.7 billion $1 bills in circulation in the United States.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday at 10:59 p.m. ET.