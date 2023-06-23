Thursday’s practice runs at the Quad City Air Show captivated people who showed up to watch. Clear conditions provided a perfect landscape for the pilots.

“My husband is retired Air Force,” Walcott’s Kimberly Collins said. “He served 28 years in the Air Force. It was very common to hear the Thunderbirds fly over all the time while we lived in base housing. … We’re coming out here to watch them practice, and we were just filled with all kinds of emotions and feeling so blessed to actually get to see the Thunderbirds again.”

Even the new F-22 Raptor was out at 10:30 in the morning.

“It was cool, definitely something you don’t see everyday, unless you live near an Air Force base,” Port Byron’s Corey Wolfe said. “I’m sure they woke up the entire Quad Cities if people were still sleeping in.”