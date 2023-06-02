River Bend Food Bank, Davenport, kicked off Dairy Month in a big way Thursday by partnering with 28 Feeding America network food banks across mid-America to donate 85 pallets of milk on World Milk Day, a news release says.

The donation is in honor of dairy farm families for their essential role in providing milk and dairy products to American families for 85 years.

Five pallets of Prairie Farms shelf-stable milk were delivered to the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport.

“Milk and other dairy products, along with other fresh foods like produce and meats, are still some of the most expensive right now,” says Chris Ford, chief operating officer for River Bend Food Bank. “This donation is a great support for families who are struggling with the impossible choice of buying healthy groceries or paying for other necessities like electricity or medications. Prairie Farms is a valuable community partner and we’re grateful for this generous support for children and adults in need.”