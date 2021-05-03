Prankers are calling restaurants, ordering food and never picking up it

Restaurants were forced to adapt to the pandemic, most are adding more takeout and drive thru availability but now some people are taking advantage of it.

Several restaurants say they are getting fake food orders.

Prankers call in to place an order and never show up to pick up the food.

The owners have called back to check in on the person but say no one answers.

Rodolfo Gerardo is the owner of Taqueria Roly’s in Moline and said they’ve lost hundreds dollars worth of food.

“One time on a Sunday I lost $300 worth of food because people didn’t come to get the food,” said Gerardo. “I don’t think it’s a good thing, they’re just harming businesses, not only me but they may be harming other businesses.”