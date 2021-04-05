Prayer gathering at LeClaire Park in Davenport

Ten-year-old Breasia Terrell on the minds of people in the Quad Cities almost a week after police confirmed her death.

Several gathering in her honor have already take place, on Monday people gathered in LeClaire Park in Davenport.

Faith leaders from all over the Quad Cities joined together.

People were asked to wear purple, which was Breasia’s favorite color.

Michelle Kyles sang at the prayer event and said this is the time to support one another and Breasia’s family.

“This has been heavy on my heart I really hate everything that have happened but I know that God is going to bring something out of this that we’ll be able to come together I hope in peace,” said Kyles.