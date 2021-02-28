Pre-Civil War quilts presentation will be free, virtual

The River Valley District Library will host “Pre-Civil War Quilts: Secret Codes to Freedom on the Underground Railroad” will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, via Zoom. The event is free and open to all audiences.

To register, visit www.rivervalleylibrary.org or contact Celeste McKay at celeste@rivervalleylibrary.org or call 309-523-3440.

The presentation will explore the origins of slave routes passing through Illinois and the secret codes sewn into quilts that were used to navigate the Underground Railroad.

Presenter Connie Martin will share her family Bible dated from 1865 and the secrecy, codes, and fugitive slave escape routes that were revealed in it. Participants can learn about the origins of the Underground Railroad, slave routes passing through Illinois, and the quilt codes used to navigate the Underground Railroad, with replicas made by Martin’s mother.

The event will be co-produced by the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, which invites Illinois authors, artists and educators to share their expertise and enthusiasm with people throughout the state, enabling local nonprofit organizations to present free-admission cultural programs to their communities.

The current edition of the Road Scholars Speakers Bureau, presented in cooperation with the Illinois Bicentennial Commission and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, consists of presentations exploring Illinois history and culture in recognition of the state’s 200th anniversary.

Connie Martin has a B.A. from Illinois State University and an M.A. from Aurora University with a Thesis in Integrating African American History Lessons in educational curriculums.

Martin, as did her mother before her, shares the secret codes and hidden messages in the family quilts her ancestors used on the Underground Railroad. She also teaches the history of the Underground Railroad, safe routes, and the stories of how the quilt codes, their meanings, and interpretations have been passed down to her, a sixth-generation descendant of captured African slaves forced into slavery in America.