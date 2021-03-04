Pre-trial pushed back after 40 witness interviews introduced

Pre-trial has been pushed back for the teen charged with killing a 14-year-old Rock Island girl on New Year’s Eve.

Pre-trial was to begin today for 18-year-old Jimena Jinez. But her attorney pushed for a continuance after receiving a disc with more than 40 witness interviews on it.

The judge granted the continuance and the pre-trial is now set for August 19.

Jinez has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death of Lyric Stewart.

Police say Jinez stabbed the girl in the chest during a fight. She’s being held at the Rock Island County Jail on $1.5 million bond.