Predator approaches Rock Island teen and exposes himself while driving

ROCK ISLAND — A teenage girl was walking home from work yesterday late afternoon when she was approached by an unknown man. He asked her for directions, but it was what he was doing that has her on edge.

He was touching himself as he was behind the wheel. The teen and her mother spoke with Local 4 News exclusively about the ordeal. They say they are angry, scared, but thankful this did not get any worse than it already is.

Because she is a minor and the alleged predator is still at large. We will not show her face or state her name. Her mother’s message to other parents is have this talk with your young girls so, they know how to respond.

The Teen and her mother reached out to the Rock Island Police earlier today. It is still unclear as to what will happen next.

It is worth mentioning that the teen says she is stunned this happened, especially considering there’s a sheriff that lives on her street.

This situation just reminds us yet again that regardless of what neighborhood you live in, crime can happened anywhere.