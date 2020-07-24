Predators use social media to lure young victims

Some local organizations have tips to keep your kids safe, after an Illinois daycare worker is behind bars for child pornography.

27-year-old Matthew Spataro, of Rockford, was arrested Wednesday for distribution and possession of child porn.

Illinois State Police have been investigating Spataro’s home daycare since last month.

Authorties are still determining if any of the children were harmed.

Around 82 percent of sex crimes against minors involve the offender using the vicim’s social media

to gain information about the child.

We spoke to both Family Resources and Child Abuse Council about how parents should keep tabs on their kids online activity.

You can connect with Family Resources survivor services here: https://www.famres.org/

Child Abuse Council Quad Cities and their resources for victims can be found here: https://www.childabuseqc.org/