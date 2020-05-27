Preemption gunshot victims possible homicide/suicide

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office believes that the evidence into the gunshot victims found dead in a home in Preemption points to the incident being a homicide/suicide.

On May 20, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in Preemption. At the scene, deputies found two individuals with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead on the scene by the Mercer County Coroner.

The preliminary autopsy report from the Forensic Pathologist indicates that both individuals’ cause of death is a single gunshot wound. The official cause of death will be determined by Mercer County Coroner Greg Larson after the investigation is complete.