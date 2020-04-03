Pregnancy Resources holds baby diaper drive-thru amid coronavirus pandemic

Pregnancy Resources held it’s emergency diaper drive through Thursday, for a second week.

It’s a way they can help their clients get the baby supplies they need during the pandemic, while also practicing social distancing.

They handed out bags with 24 diapers inside, as well as other supplies to families who may not be able to find them or afford them during the outbreak.



Organizers say they are looking for ways to help their clients as well as other people in the community during this difficult time.

“We’re just looking for ways to bless our clients and others in the community who have little ones,” says Executive Director, Trisha Wilson.

Wilson says it’s a way to diapers are costly, and with so many out of work from the pandemic, the organization wanted to help out as much as they could.

“20 to 25 diapers is going to run you between 13-15 dollars for a package. So for a person to be able to come in and get 24 diapers in the size that they need frees up that 15 dollars. They can buy milk, cereal, baby food, fresh fruits or vegetables or other supplies they could be needing right now,” says Wilson.

Chelsea Leonard says during this unprecedented time, she appreciates all that the group is doing.

“With everybody being out of work it’s really hard to afford these kinds of things. I mean the shelves are basically empty wherever you go, so having a resource like this is great. I mean I don’t know what I would do, and certain times I struggled,” says Leonard.



“Life is very complicated right now, and diapers aren’t cheap. It’s just one more way we get to impact our community,” says Wilson.

Familes also recieved a free book for encouragment, along with their diapers.

Thursday was the last day for the drive through service. Starting next week the organization will have emergency diapers available during its normal business hours through at least the month of May.