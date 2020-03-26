Pregnant during a pandemic: What to expect when you’re expecting

Preparing for a new baby can feel overwhelming, but having a baby for the first time in the middle of a pandemic is unimaginable.

A lot of women are worried about what this could mean for them now. Now there are new hospital procedures to keep the virus from spreading can directly affect them.

“I guess when you kind of envision your whole birth story, your birth plan. It’s not exactly ideal to have it in the middle of a pandemic,” says Angie Otis, expecting mother.

That’s the reality for hundreds of expectant mothers, like Otis who is scheduled to deliver her baby in two months.

“I know that I’m going to deliver at Trinity, and their rule is that you can have only one support person,” says Otis.

Although she is relieved the hospital is taking precautions, it does put a damper on plans.

Otis says, “It’s not only can you not come to the hospital, but you also won’t be able to see her until she’s one month old. I do think that I am going to kind of miss out on that little certain part where everyone comes to the hospital to see your baby, but I won’t be able to partake in that,”

Local 4 spoke to Janel Miner, Certified Nurse Midwife at Community Health Care. She says what the virus means for expecting mothers.

“You are about the same risk as everybody else, and your baby is not at an increase risk as far as we know with the evidence at this time,” says Miner.

She also advises expecting mothers to stay home, and avoid anxiety.

“Stay home, social distance, wash your hands don’t touch your face.”

Health officials say to check your local hospital websites for the latest information about delivery protocols since measure can change at any time.