Pregnant woman, two others rescued from fire in Colona

Three people were rescued, including a pregnant woman, from a house fire in Colona, Illinois on Monday night.

It happened on the 800-block of 5th Street. Local 4 was the first news station at the scene.

Officials say the fire started just before 8 P.M. and the north side of the house was in complete flames when they arrived. The three people rescued were checked for smoke inhalation but are all okay. One fire fighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

Multiple fire departments responded. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.