Join Black Hawk College to celebrate three new members of the BHC Alumni Hall of Fame and hear from alum Chad Pregracke at the inaugural Black and Gold Celebration on Thursday, April 6.

Chad Pregracke, head and founder of Living Lands and Waters.

The evening will feature dinner, a silent auction, live music and the BHC Alumni Hall of Fame induction, a news release says.

The 2023 inductees are:

Kenneth E. Allison of Aurora, Colorado – Class of 1977

Kay Hazen of Palm Springs, California – Attended 1972-74

Robert “RB” Thompson of Woodstock, Ill. – Class of 1962

Inductees must have completed at least 30 credit hours at Black Hawk College and are selected based on two criteria – outstanding distinction and success in their chosen field and humanitarian service that has proven beneficial to society.

Chad Pregracke, BHC Alumni Hall of Fame member and founder of Living Lands & Waters, will be the keynote speaker.

The event will be from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Bend XPO in East Moline. Tickets are $75. For more information or to register, visit here, contact the Black Hawk College Foundation at foundation@bhc.edu or call 309-796-5052.