Memorial Day Weekend is a week away, meaning that the beginning of summer will be here in just days. To make sure there’s more time for fun and less time spent on prep, follow these tips and you’ll always be ready for hosting a summer gathering.

Give the outdoor area a thorough cleaning. Plenty of dirt, leaves and other debris blew in over the winter so give everything an in-depth freshening and you won’t have to do much more than a quick tidy before a party.

Buy party basics in neutral colors. Whether you choose plastic or compostable, going with a neutral color and stocking up means those same basics can be used from Memorial Day right through Labor Day. Add color or personalize for holidays with tablecloths or napkins. Another bonus – you won’t be among the crowds trying to find holiday plates, which can sell out.

Keep the basics in the pantry. Grocery stores usually have staples like hot dogs, hamburgers and brats on sale right before the holidays, so buy extra and throw them in the freezer for later cookouts. Make sure there’s ketchup, mustard, relish, whole onions and whatever other condiments you use in the pantry or pick up an extra bottle when it’s on sale. It’s easier to go to the store for a few packages of buns than to shop for an entire cookout.

Have games on hand. Some people are content to sit in lawn chairs and talk, but others (especially kids) want to be more active. Bags is always a hit and outdoor versions of Jenga and Connect 4 are available online.

Set the mood with music. With music services like Amazon, Spotify and Pandora, it’s easier than ever to have music at a cookout at a moment’s notice, without doing any work. A quick search of “summer cookout” on Spotify brought up playlists with 90s R&B and hip hop, 80s hits, country, blues, classic rock and more. Choose a few playlists in advance, save them to your library, sync to a speaker and you’re ready for whatever mood you want to encourage.

For more tips on getting ready for the summer entertaining season, including suggestions for lighting your indoor and outdoor spaces, click here.