Bix runners this weekend will be dealing with more than just the heat of competition – they also have to deal with the hot weather – and Genesis Health System is making sure that runners are safe.

“Our nurses will be running the Genesis tent after the Bix finish, so that is a huge service that helps out for our community,” Dr. Michael Craddick said. “A lot of patients can be seen there and treated and not come to the ER and then we can identify the ones that do need emergency care that can be transferred over.”

Now if you’re planning to run in this year’s race, here are a couple of tips for you: Drink more water than usual – and don’t wait until you’re thirsty because muscle cramps can be an early sign of heat-related illness. Also, remember to wear loose fitting clothing.