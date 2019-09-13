Preparing parents for raising children with disabilities

The Arc of the Quad Cities is continuing its efforts to help those with disabilities and their families.

Fall learning classes will be offered to educate parents, siblings and caregivers.

Executive Director Michael Glanz joined us in the Local 4 News Studio this afternoon to discuss the parent learning series.

A free session is being held Friday, September 13th at 11:00 A.M. at the Rock Island Community Health Care Clinic.

You can learn more about the program and all The Arc of the Quad Cities has to offer on their website.