Preparing to patrol for Labor Day weekend travel

Drivers need to check your speed and behavior behind the wheel.

Interstates and highways will get plenty of attention from extra law enforcement for the Labor Day weekend.

Local 4 News rode along with Iowa State Patrol as they prepare to watch for speeders, aggressive behavior as well as drinking and driving.

“Unfortunately we have had recent fatal crashes in our area, the good news is here in Iowa, we’re on track to possibly have under 300 fatalities for this year and that hasn’t been done in Iowa since 1925,” said Iowa State Trooper Dan Loussaert.

Troopers are also reminding drivers to pay extra attention in work zones and move over and slow down – when possible – passing a car stopped on the side of the road.