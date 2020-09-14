Preparing to run the virtual Quad Cities Marathon

The TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon is just one of several events that went virtual because of the pandemic and this year, it’s your race, your pace.

Runners had from Sept. 1 to Sept. 27 to run a course of their choosing at whatever time of day they wanted.

Runners can submit their time online and see how they compare to other runners.

Joe Moreno, the race director, said he’s glad to still provide this opportunity for people who love this tradition.

“We could have easily just cancelled it or rescheduled it for next year like a lot of events are doing, but we thought, you know, we have a lot of support and a lot of people need a reason or a purpose to get out there and by going virtual, we give them that reason,” he said.

More information on the race can be found on their website.