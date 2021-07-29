Prescription drug prices continue to rise despite accessibility efforts

Insulin and prescription drug prices are higher than ever before. More and more families struggle each day to afford these life-saving medicines. This July, President Joe Biden issued an executive order aiming to reduce prescription drug prices. Additionally, Illinois is one of just 8 states that has implemented caps on insulin prices. However, many still cannot afford the costly drug.

According to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1 in 4 patients with Type 1 Diabetes has resorted to rationing their insulin supply for financial purposes — in order to preserve it. This practice can be very dangerous and even life threatening, because patients are deliberately receiving less insulin than what they were prescribed.

Some young people may not be worried about paying these high prices right now, but as they look to the future, many brace themselves for when they will be on their own in a world where the price only continues to go up.

“I hear about prices I start thinking oh what am I gonna do when I’m off it when I have my own career? Will this be a problem for me? Just me having to think about the future when it’s something you shouldn’t have to think about.” explains fifteen-year old Morgan Quaranta.

Morgan was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 5 years old. She’s now an advocate for others who require the drug to stay alive. She wants to serve as a voice for the community and fight for accessibility for those who are less fortunate.