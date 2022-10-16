Cleaning out the medicine cabinet sounds like a great idea until you run into unwanted prescriptions. Old prescriptions can be dangerous in the wrong hands, so that’s why the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) holds a National Prescription Takeback Day. Prescription medications are collected at sites around the country and safely thrown away.
This year’s Takeback Day will be on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at police departments across the Quad Cities. These collection days are usually held twice a year, in April and October. In the most recent takeback in April 2022, 180 law enforcement departments and 158 collection sites in Illinois took part and 57 law enforcement departments with 79 sites in Iowa participated. The departments in Illinois helped collect 23,952 pounds of materials (may have included items other than prescription drugs) and the departments in Iowa collected 8,132 pounds of materials.
The following local police and sheriff departments will be participating in National Prescription Takeback Day this year.
East Moline Police Department, Sgt. Tony Frankowski
Silvis Police Department
Moline Police Department, Front Lobby
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Island County Justice Center
Colona Police Department, Front Lobby
Milan Police Department, Milan Municipal Building
Geneseo Police Department, Geneseo Municipal Building
Galesburg Police Department
Kewanee Police Department
Monmouth Police Department
Durant Police Department
Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar County Law Center
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Dewitt Police Department
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Maquoketa Police Department
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sabula Police Department/ City Hall
For more information, including maps and directions to collection sites, click here. For more information on National Prescription Takeback Day, click here.