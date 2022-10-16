Cleaning out the medicine cabinet sounds like a great idea until you run into unwanted prescriptions. Old prescriptions can be dangerous in the wrong hands, so that’s why the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) holds a National Prescription Takeback Day. Prescription medications are collected at sites around the country and safely thrown away.

This year’s Takeback Day will be on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at police departments across the Quad Cities. These collection days are usually held twice a year, in April and October. In the most recent takeback in April 2022, 180 law enforcement departments and 158 collection sites in Illinois took part and 57 law enforcement departments with 79 sites in Iowa participated. The departments in Illinois helped collect 23,952 pounds of materials (may have included items other than prescription drugs) and the departments in Iowa collected 8,132 pounds of materials.

The following local police and sheriff departments will be participating in National Prescription Takeback Day this year.

East Moline Police Department, Sgt. Tony Frankowski

Silvis Police Department

Colona Police Department

Moline Police Department, Front Lobby

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Island County Justice Center

Milan Police Department, Milan Municipal Building

Geneseo Police Department, Geneseo Municipal Building

Galesburg Police Department

Kewanee Police Department

Monmouth Police Department

Durant Police Department

Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar County Law Center

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Dewitt Police Department

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Bellevue Police Department

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Maquoketa Police Department

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sabula Police Department/ City Hall

For more information, including maps and directions to collection sites, click here. For more information on National Prescription Takeback Day, click here.