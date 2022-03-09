Bettendorf Public Library invites the community on a trip through time during a virtual edition of its monthly Community Connections series.

Hosted by the library, presented by the Putnam Museum and made possible by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library, “Stitches Through Time – History of Quilting” will be presented 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

A free event, the live lecture will be accessible through GoToMeeting.

Advance registration is required in order to receive login information.

Register here or by calling the library at 563-344-4179.

“Throughout history, many women focused their artistic talents on producing handicrafts and household goods. Quilts offered a blank slate for creative expression,” a news release says. “The Putnam Museum’s presentation will allow viewers to dive into the history of the American quilt and see some of the amazing quilts in the museum’s collection.”

