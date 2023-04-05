As a bitterly cold wind blew through downtown Rock Island Wednesday afternoon, a handful of people mourned the impending loss of a dear old friend, a stone’s throw from the Centennial Bridge.

Huge pieces of equipment from Valley Construction are on the site, tearing into the grass surrounding the vacant, boarded-up old Rock Island County Courthouse (210 15th St.), which is due to be demolished any day now.

Greg Swanson, left, and Vince Thomas protest the impending demolition of the former county courthouse at 210 15th St., Rock Island, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 (photos by Jonathan Turner).

“It just doesn’t make sense — this could have been made into the federal courthouse,” protestor Greg Swanson (a lifetime county resident and retired 40-year Moline city employee) said outside the chain-link fence surrounding the 1897 limestone former courthouse. “I’ve see plywood on this the new courthouse being built a couple blocks over. It simply doesn’t make sense, if you value things.”

“We’re here because we’re gonna stand by this thing until they knock it down,” he said. “This is an extremely valuable historic landmark and it defies logic and common sense to knock it down. I think the county is dug in so far, it would be hard for them to switch gears.”

“We should have gratitude for the things that are built and enrich our community,” Swanson said. “This is the heart of the development of Rock Island County. There’s a reason those war memorials are over there. We should respect and value that.”

He said he’s so disappointed in the county leadership, which hasn’t listened to their constituents.

“It just makes me sad — I worked 40 years in municipal government,” Swanson, who worked for the Moline water department, said. “It’s a very sad thing; I’ve lived my entire life in Rock Island County and this just makes me really sad. What I see so clearly and people I respect see the same thing. And the board did not listen.”

Valley Construction has the permit to tear down the four-story courthouse, which was built in 1895-1897.

“If we forget the past, we lose our rudder. I’m not saying we have to live in the past,” he said. “When somebody built something of great value, that’s lasting now. This was built in 1897 and it’s still standing there. A building of this quality will never, ever be built again in Rock Island County. It’s cost-prohibitive.”

Several protestors have wanted to do a new engineering evaluation on the building and the county opposed it because it isn’t open to the public, Swanson said.

“We believe this building is a valuable, irreplaceable, historic landmark that has the potential to bring adaptive reuse, to bring investment money,” he said. “It could bring economic development and could bring civic pride. A structure of this quality — with Bedford limestone, terrazzo floors, made of marble from all around Europe.”

“I’m just one in a long line of individuals and organizations that have reached out to the county and said, ‘Please look at this’,” Swanson said, noting Landmarks Illinois said something similar.

Landmarks Illinois position

In 2019, Landmarks Illinois designated the four-story courthouse one of the most endangered buildings in the state. It said the county and Public Buildings Commission refused to explore reuse options or comply with state preservation laws, leading Landmarks Illinois to file a lawsuit with other preservation organizations and plaintiffs seeking to prevent the unlawful demolition of the historic courthouse.

After plans for a new Justice Center Annex were unveiled, the Rock Island County Board turned to the public for feedback on what to do with the historic courthouse, which was determined eligible for the National Register of Historic Places in 2017. The public overwhelmingly supported retention and reuse of the courthouse, Landmarks Illinois said.

Despite this, Chief Judge Walter Braud issued a letter proposing the use of bond funds from the

Justice Center Annex project to fund the demolition of the historic courthouse and clear the site for green space.

Valley Construction equipment surrounds the former courthouse, 210 15th St., Rock Island.

In a December 2017 letter published in the Dispatch-Argus, then County Board Vice-Chairman

(now current chairman) Richard Brunk wrote, “Could private redevelopment be an option? Could

the building be repurposed for county use? Some have said the county board should vote this

month to raze the building. The truth is, the board has yet to thoroughly explore options for the

old courthouse, and there is nearly a year before the annex will be completed.”

In April of 2018, Landmarks Illinois named the building to its list annual Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois.

Despite having not sought private redevelopment proposals, in July of 2018, the Rock Island

County Board voted to enter into an agreement with the PBC to demolish the courthouse. To

demonstrate the redevelopment potential, local advocates were able to secure several letters of

interest in the courthouse from private developers. A reuse of the courthouse by a private

developer could benefit from the use of the Federal Historic Tax Credit and a new State Historic

Tax Credit, Landmarks Illinois said.

In March 2021, the county denied an offer to buy the building – made by developer Joe Lemon of Bettendorf. He made a $500,000 purchase offer with the agreement to spend an addition $8 million to refurbish the building, potentially for use as a new federal courthouse.

A new federal courthouse is being built a few blocks away downtown, at the northwest corner of 18th Street and 4th Avenue.

A rendering of the new federal courthouse being built in downtown Rock Island, at 18th Street and 4th Avenue.

The county may build a new Juvenile Detention Center on the site of the old courthouse., Swanson said. “This is like a diamond in the rough,” he said of the historic building. “Everybody’s sad. This is part of where we came from. To me, this represents the best of what America is.”

“They built something substantial. What did we do with it? We didn’t take care of it,” he said. “We’re gonna knock it down and we’re gonna build something that’ll never last as long as this. It’s a sad thing. It’s heart-rending to all the preservationists.”

Architect’s perspective

Randy Brockway, a landscape architect from Riverside, Ill., and historic preservationist, said Wednesday that “it’s a beautiful, strong building, full of history.”

War memorials in front of the 15th Street side of the historic courthouse include a Civil War monument and rusted version of President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

The courthouse originally was to be razed for green space, but the county plans to build a Juvenile Detention Center on the site, to be part of the Rock Island County Justice Center complex, just to the west of the old building.

“That would be a real shame, to come off the Centennial Bridge, into downtown Rock Island, and to see a modern juvenile detention center,” Brockway said. “There’s dark glass with a lot of security fences. To Richard Brunk the other county board members, please stop this madness. You can stop this demolition today, tonight. Don’t let it begin, because there’s too much to be lost here.”

“When you’re on the second, third, and fourth floors looking towards the river, the views are just outstanding,” he said Wednesday. “These are high ceilings — these ceilings are 12, 14, and 15 feet high. They’re really tall.”

An early view of the Rock Island County Courthouse shows its original domes, which were taken down in the late 1950s.

A 2013 description of the courthouse on the Rock Island Preservation Society website says: “Today, the courthouse still has its beautiful exterior masonry and the interior has kept most of its original fine materials – even some original furnishings. Floors in the central rotunda area and the corridors were of marble or tile and other floors were of durable and beautiful hard maple. The rotunda and corridors had pink Tennessee marble wainscoting. Other interior walls were paneled in quartersawn oak or were frescoed.”

“The city has always held that once the county could demonstrate compliance with the law, the city would be obligated to issue the demolition permit,” Rock Island Community and Economic director Miles Brainard said Monday.

A view of Valley Construction equipment. preparing for demolition, April 5, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“The documents provided by the county sufficiently demonstrate compliance with the law and so the city has issued the demolition permit. The city cannot deny a complete and otherwise lawful application for a permit,” he said. “The permit is valid for six months, but staff do not know a more specific timeframe for completion.

“The city has always maintained and continues to maintain that it takes no position on the demolition,” Brainard said.