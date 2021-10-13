Preserve the beauty of Lake Storey at cleanup Saturday

The City of Galesburg invites you to help with the upkeep of beautiful Lake Story.

The annual Lake Storey fall clean-up day is Saturday, and single and group volunteers can help any time between 8:00 a.m. and noon at the east boat ramp. Volunteers will help clean along the shoreline and some of the wooded trails. Volunteers are encouraged to dress appropriately for outdoor work, and work gloves are recommended.

Lake Storey Beach in Galesburg on July 2, 2020. (Josh Vinson, OurQuadCities.com)

Lake Storey Park is a 41-acre community recreational facility on the north side of Galesburg, featuring playgrounds, ball fields, beach, campground, multipurpose trails, and the 130-acre lake. The water level will be low, as the lake is currently being lowered, and staff will be there to provide trash bags and directions.

The Galesburg Lake Storey cleanup is Saturday, October 16, from 8:00 a.m. until noon. Attendees can report to the east boat ramp, which is at the east side of the lake, accessed by taking Gatewood Lane off North Henderson Street.