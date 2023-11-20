In a holiday tradition, President Biden and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned some turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Gov. Reynolds spared two turkeys in Des Moines. The turkeys, named Freedom and Flourish after Iowa’s slogan, were raised by the Moline Family, fifth-generation turkey farmers.

President Biden spared turkeys Liberty and Bell from the dinner table during a ceremony at the White House. The birds from Minnesota are named after the historic Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.

The President says they now have a new appreciation for the words ‘let freedom ring.’