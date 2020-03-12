President Trump addresses coronavirus in the US

The coronavirus continues to dominate headlines.

President Donald Trump addressed the country tonight with new plans to approach the pandemic.

His remarks came in a rare prime-time speech from the Oval Office.

Six new cases in Illinois today brings the state’s total to 25 people, most of them in Cook County.

Iowa’s health department reports one new case today, that brings the state’s total to 14 people who’ve come down with the coronavirus. Almost all of them recently took an Egyptian cruise.

The University of Iowa hospitals says one of those patients is in critical condition.

President Trump announced that starting Friday, travel to and from continental Europe will be banned for thirty days. Exemptions will be made for Americans who have undergone the appropriate screenings.



He’s instructing the Small Business Administration to provide $50 billion in loans with low interest rates for businesses that are affected by the coronavirus.

The President is also advising against mass gatherings, and also advising people to listen to local leaders.

“After consulting with our top government health professionals, I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans,” President Trump said. “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next thirty days.”

We reached out to Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and he said plans for this weekend’s St Patrick’s Day festivities haven’t changed at this point, but Thoms said to wear a mask if you have a cough, and practice proper hygiene.

We have not yet heard back from davenport mayor Mike Matson.