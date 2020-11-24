President pardons Walcott-raised turkey at White House ceremony

THE WHITE HOUSE — An Iowa-raised turkey has been saved from the dinner table by Presidential pardon, just in time for Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday President Trump carried on the White House tradition by issuing a pardon to the ‘National Turkey’ before Thanksgiving.

Local 4 News first introduced this year’s honoree, Corn, to you earlier this month.

Corn comes from the farm of Ron Kardel near Walcott, Iowa. Kardel is the chairman of the National Turkey Federation.

Both Corn and his alternate, Cob, were flown to Washington, D.C. along with the Kardels to take part in Tuesday’s ceremony. The turkeys will be retired to Iowa State University where they will live out their days at a new turkey-production facility being constructed at the school.