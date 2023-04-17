On Friday, April 21 through Monday, April 24, presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will embark on a four-day campaign bus tour across Iowa, with stops scheduled in multiple municipalities, including Maquoketa, according to a news release.

On Friday, April 21, 6 p.m., he will attend the Jackson County Republican Central Committee Spring Dinner at Timber Lanes Event Center, 1005 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.

Ramaswamy is an American business leader and New York Times bestselling author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” along with his second book, “Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence.”

