A 2024 Republican presidential candidate made a campaign stop in the Quad Cities on Thursday.

Vivek Ramaswamy met with local business leaders for a roundtable in downtown Davenport.

He talked about his campaign goals and answered questions from the audience.

Ramaswamy shared his viewpoints on changes he belives are necessary for the sucess of the country like econmic growth and changes on voting ages.

“Nobody in either party’s talking about it and it’s the most obvious solution,” Ramaswamy said. “We should turn to first economic growth GDP growth itself. We can grow our way out of our realm. I’ve supported a constitutional amendment in this country that actually takes the voting age from 18 to 25 but still allow you to vote at 18 if you either serve the country for six months in a military or first responder role or else if not that at least passed the same civics test that every immigrant has to pass in order to become a voting citizen of this country.”

He was also asked about his stance on education for the State of Iowa specifically.

“First step: Shut down the U.S. Department of Education. That department should not have existed. I will not tell you I will reform it. That’s close to $90 billion spent through that agency. Push that down through the states to cover the gaps for any underfunded school choice programs that actually only goes to states that have adopted school choice like Iowa.”