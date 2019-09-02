Presidential longshot Sestak supports public option

Joe Sestak served in Congress during the early years of the Obama administration.

He was on Capitol Hill for the fight over health care reform that ultimately brought the Affordable Care Act into law.

Health care is among the more divisive issues among the Democrats running for president.

This part of the conversation on 4 The Record takes a look at his position and the changes he would make if elected.



On healthcare, Sestak take a more moderate stance. He supports strengthening the provisions of the affordable care act and creating a public option.

This has become a question of whether private insurance is doing what it should or too motivated by profit.



Sestak addressed why he thinks it’s important to maintain the existing health insurance system and how he would guarantee people won’t go broke when insurance companies don’t cover everything involving serious medical conditions.

