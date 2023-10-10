Pick the perfect pumpkin at the 2023 Stampede Auction of Champion Pumpkins on Wednesday, October 25 at the Black Hawk College East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road in Galva.

Pumpkins, along with 10 lots of pumpkin-themed items will be on display starting at 11:30 a.m. in Building A’s cafeteria. At noon, members of the BHC Livestock Judging Team will evaluate and appraise the pumpkins. Bill LeSage, long-time event auctioneer and a BHC alum, will auction off items. Bids must be made in person, no mail-in bids will be accepted. All funds raised will benefit the Kewanee Area United Way.

Everyone is invited to attend, watch the action or bid on items. The Agri-Business Club Alumni will provide lunch.

For more information or to get in on the fundraising fun, contact Danielle Williams, East Campus community liaison, at williamsd@bhc.edu or (309) 854-1715.