“Preventing Lost Potential” month’s mission continues even as September comes to an end

“If somebody said would you rather have HAVlife or my son — hands down I wish I had my son back.” says Mike Vondran, founder of the HAVlife Foundation.

The father reflects on the creation of the organization and how it honors his son.

“Knowing in his name we’re able to do some good things and help others live a better life and have opportunity, that’s pretty cool — that’s a win — so I guess out of tragedy sometimes comes greatness too,” he adds. “We really wanted to do something in memorial that might live on for many many years.”

Hunter Vondran’s birthday — September 19 — prompting the state-wide proclamation, declaring the month of September “Preventing Lost Potential” month.

The month is dedicated to helping protect the community’s young people. HAVlife works to provide young individuals with resources to succeed — emphasizing how education, art, athletics — finding a passion — can help children discover their true potential, while keeping them out of trouble and excited about their futures.

Bettendorf’s mayor Bob Gallagher signed-on to the proclamation — agreeing to help raise awareness about the cause.

For more information on HAVlife and their mission to help “prevent lost potential”, visit https://havlife.org/