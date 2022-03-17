The President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, Dave Harrell, previewed an upcoming annual event to Local 4 News This Morning.

QC Restaurant Week highlights the area’s local cuisine and provides food enthusiasts the opportunity to explore new dining experiences at some of the Quad Cities restaurants.

The event goes from March 21 through March 27, 2022. There are more than 55 restaurants participating from across the Quad Cities this year.

Coupons are not needed to participate in the event. Those who wish to take part can find participating restaurants listed on QC Restaurant Week’s website. There are also opportunities to win local restaurant gift cards though a contest. More information on the restaurants and contests can be found here.