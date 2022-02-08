Local flower shops, including one in Rock Island, say they have seen a 20% increase in the price of roses. Typically, a dozen roses cost about $50. But now they are priced anywhere from $70 upwards.

“The wholesale price of roses is 80% higher this week than it was last week,” explained Lamps Flower Shop owner Darryl Lamps.

Lamps says most of their flowers are grown in Colombia or Ecuador, then flown to Miami and sold locally. Thus, they’re facing a domino effect of global shortages.

Colman Florist, Davenport, says this spike in prices is typically expected around Valentine’s Day, and they have seen an uptick in the price of roses.

Local jewelers and chocolatiers are not facing a price hike. They say it’s because those items are sourced locally.

Both Ultimate Chocolate in NorthPark Mall, Davenport, and Mary’s Jewelers in the Village of East Davenport say they haven’t faced an uptick in prices because they either make their products in-house or use vendors in the United States.

Cost-effective alternatives include letting go of the dozen-roses idea this year, and opt for a flower arrangement or plant. Other gifts are available right here in the Quad Cities that are still meaningful and will help cut costs and support local businesses.