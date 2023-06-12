QC Pride, Inc. invites the public to the annual Pride Parade in downtown Moline on Saturday, June 17.

Members of the LGBTQ community are invited to walk in the parade for free with their favorite float entry and/or to join in at the end of the parade and then walk to the Pride Party at Bass Street Landing (off River Drive and 17th Street. The party starts at 3:30 p.m., hosted by The Project of the Quad Cities.

The Vibrant Arena in downtown Moline seems made for the Pride flags that line River Drive from 12th to 17th streets (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The Pride Parade starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Vibrant Arena (1201 River Drive) and will head east on River Drive, turning right (south) on 17th Street, turning right (west) on 5th Avenue, then turning right (north) on 12th Street.

Parade floats and entrants must be lined up in the parking lot no later than 2 p.m. The Pride Party is free at Bass Street. QC Rock Academy will have bands playing 3:30-5:30 p.m. Been There Done That will perform at 6-7:30 p.m., and drag performances will be 8-10 p.m., emceed by Sinclair Snaps.

Vibrant Arena at The MARK is at 1201 River Drive, Moline (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“At a time when the LGBTQ+ community is under attack from conservative, right-wing forces in every community, it’s time for those of us who know better to lighten up and enjoy being who we are and continue to celebrate others for who they are,” according to a release from QC Pride.

The Project and the Quad Cities River Bandits also will have a Pride Night at Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. Stop by The Project table on the concourse and claim your FREE rainbow koozie while supplies last.

For tickets to the June 29 game, click HERE.