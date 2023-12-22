A primary care center opened a new location in Davenport on Friday.

This is its second location in the Quad Cities area after opening a primary care center in Moline about a month ago.

(photo by Michael Frachalla)

Oak Street Health specializes in treating older adults. The primary care center provides personalized wellness plans, integrated health services as well as educational and social activities.

Chasity Rogers is the senior practicing manager for both the Moline and Davenport locations. She spoke to Our Quad Cites News about the goals of Oak Street Health and the importance of making every patient in the area feel welcomed.

“I really hope that as we continue to grow in the Quad Cities that each patient feels cared for and each patient has better health care outcomes because of the effort that were putting behind them as their care team,” says Rogers.

Malcolm Ford is the outreach manager for Oak Street Health. He says the expansion into Davenport will help reach more under-served communities in the Quad Cities area.

“We want everyone to have access to good quality health care,” says Ford. “We choose this location on Rockingham Road because not everyone here has access to that good quality health care. There is really no other health care facility down here so we really wanted one here, especially because of seniors who aren’t as mobile to be able to have a place close to home.”

According to its website, the primary care doctors and care team focus exclusively on the needs of seniors or older adults. You can find more information on the website here.