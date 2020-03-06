Primary Concerns: Warren County

A stretch on 45th street in Rock Island is in terrible condition with tons of pot holes and cracks. It's a very busy street and the city hasn't done anything to it for over three years. Residents are fed up and have even had to take matters into their own hands at one point.

"We put cones in some of the holes so people wouldn't hit them." Said Rock Island resident Sylvia Crouch. "Some of the neighbors bought a bag of asphalt and we kind of threw it in the hole because you couldn't get the city to come out and fill them."