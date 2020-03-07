Primary Concerns: Whiteside County







Every weeknight, we’re taking you to a different QC area county to see what impressions each candidate is making with local voters. Watch Primary Concerns on Local 4 News at 5 and 10, Your Local Election Headquarters.

Watch Friday’s full report from Whiteside County in the video above.

Primary Concerns: 10 counties in 10 days

March 2: Jo Daviess County

March 3: Henderson County

March 4: Carroll County

March 5: Warren County

March 6: Whiteside County

March 9: Knox County

March 10: Bureau County

March 11: Henry County

March 12: Mercer County

March 13: Rock Island County





