Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins has announced there will be a Primary Election for the City of Davenport on Tuesday, Oct. 10, a news release says.

“It is great to see so many candidates interested in our local government,” said Tompkins. There will be a primary election for aldermen in Wards 2, 3, 4, and 7, and citywide for the mayoral race.

How can I prepare for election day?

Register to vote by the deadline of Monday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

Registering to vote means your name and address will appear in the voter records on Election Day. This will speed up processing time at the polls. Also, if you have moved and have not updated your voter registration, you can do that online or in the office.

How can I have a ballot mailed to my home?

Absentee ballot request deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. Completed request forms are due in the Auditor’s Office by Monday, Sept. 25 before 5 p.m. in order to receive a mailed ballot. Ballots will be mailed starting on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The absentee ballot request forms are available for download from the auditor’s webpage or the Auditor’s Office will mail forms to voters upon request, 563-326-8631.

Where can I vote in person before Election Day?

In-person early voting at the Auditor’s Office begins on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and runs through Monday, Oct. 9, and will be available 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 7, in the Board of Supervisors Room on the first floor.

When are absentee ballots due and how can they be returned?

The deadline to receive absentee ballots is 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Auditor’s Office.

Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand delivered to the Auditor’s Office either by the voter, a member of the voter’s household, an immediate family member of the voter, or a delivery agent. Special rules apply for return of ballots by a delivery agent, and these rules are available on the auditor’ webpage.

Absentee ballot drop-box available

A ballot drop box is available for voters to return their absentee ballots. The drop box is at the Scott County Administrative Center on the west side of the parking lot. The box will be available starting on Sept. 20, and will be open until Election Day a 8 p.m. Oct. 10.

When and where can I vote on Election Day?

All Davenport poll site locations will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The full list is available on the website, along with “Where Do I Vote?”

