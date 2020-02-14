Princeton, Illinois man arrested for child pornography

Nicholas S. Bouslog, 39, of Princeton, Illinois, was arrested by the Illinois State Police on February 13, 2020 on child pornography charges.

Nicholas S. Bouslog, 39, of Princeton, Illinois was arrested for his alleged engagement of possessing, disseminating, and producing child pornography.

The Illinois State Police served a search warrant on Bouslog’s home in Princeton on February 13 after he was identified as the suspect during a preliminary investigation. Digital evidence was recovered from the residence.

Bouslog was home at the time of the search and was arrested for one count of dissemination of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, both involving a child under 13 years of age.

Bouslog is currently being held at the Bureau County Jail awaiting bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.