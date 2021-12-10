Principal resigns from QC high school

The principal at Alleman Catholic High School, Rock Island, has resigned, according to a Facebook post.

The message was sent Friday to “Alleman High School Community and area clergy” from Superintendent Sharon Weiss, Office of Catholic Schools.

“The Office of Catholic Schools is sending this notification to the Alleman Catholic High School community,” it reads. “Effective immediately, Mrs. Sara Stroud has resigned as principal of Alleman Catholic High School.”

“A communication is in process to be sent to families this weekend which will announce an administrative transition team that will be in place for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year.”