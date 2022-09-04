Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will be among the Democratic candidates for office who will be attending the Salute to Labor 53rd Annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 5. The picnic takes place at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive in East Moline. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and speakers will begin their presentations starting at 1 p.m.

Speakers include:

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker

Treasurer Michael Frerichs

Secretary of State Candidate Alexi Giannoulias

AFL-CIO President Tim Drea

Eric Sorensen for Congress

For additional information, please contact the Rock Island County Democratic Central Committee by emailing ricodemocrats@gmail.com or call (309) 786-8337. This event will take place regardless of weather

Comptroller Suzana Mendoza had been advertised as attending the event, but her office announced on September 4 that she tested positive for COVID-19.