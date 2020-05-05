Pritzker announces a five-phase regional plan to reopen Illinois

Illinois Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase regional plan on Tuesday, Restore Illinois, which will lead up to the reopening of the state.

Restore Illinois operates with five phases, beginning with a state of “Rapid Spread” when we imposed our original Stay at Home order, and ending with a fully reopened economy in a post-COVID-19 world. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 5, 2020

Phase 1 of the plan, Rapid Plan, from early March to April 30th, has passed and meant that ‘minimum essential operations’ stay in place.

Phase 2, Flattening, started on May 2nd and will continue throughout the modified stay-at-home order.

The Illinois Department of Health has categorized the state into four regions- Northeast Illinois, North-Central Illinois, Central Illinois, and Southern Illinois.

Regions of the state that meet certain thresholds will be able to move to phase 3, Recovery, that will allow- manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops, and salons- to reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people will be allowed. Face coverings and social distancing would continue to be the norm.

This phase will begin when the following metrics are either stable or declining- the rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds.

Phase 4, Revitalization, will allow gatherings of up to 50 people, restaurants and bars, child care, and schools will reopen under guidance from the IDPH, and travel will resume. Face coverings and social distancing would still be a norm.

This phase will begin when the rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline.

The last phase, Illinois Restored is when the state will reopen completely with continued safety precaution. This will happen when a vaccine or a highly effective treatment is widely available or when there are no new cases over a sustained period.

Conventions, festivals, and large events will be permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation will reopen with new safety guidelines and procedures in place ‘reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.’