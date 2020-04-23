Pritzker announces ‘modified’ stay-at-home order effective May 1 through May 30 in Illinois, mandates masks

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Gov. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order through May 30th on Thursday.

Under the ‘modified’ stay-at-home order, effective May 1st, residents are required to wear a face-covering or a mask in public where a six-foot social distance cannot be maintained. Face-coverings will also be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. Everyone over the age of two who can medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask is required to follow the measure.

Essential businesses and manufactures are required to provide face coverings to all the employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing. They must also follow new requirements that maximize social distancing such as limiting occupancy for essential businesses, staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers, etc.

State parks will begin a phased re-opening on May 1st under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating will be permitted in groups of no more than two people. Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed. Complete list of the parks can be found here.

New essential businesses that may re-open includes greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries. Non-essential retail stores will be allowed to re-open and operate through outside the store pick up and delivery.

Surgical centers and hospitals will be allowed to operate certain elective surgeries for non-life-threatening conditions, under the guidance from IDPH.

Educational institutions may allow and establish procedures for pick-up of necessary supplies or student belongings. Dormitory move-outs must follow public health guidelines, including social distancing.

All K-12 schools are closed for the remainder for the year, the governor announced last week.

Initially, the stay-at-home order was placed until April 30th.

As of April 23rd, Illinois is reporting 36,934 cases of COVID-19 and 1688 deaths.