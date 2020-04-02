1  of  5
Breaking News
First confirmed case of COVID-19 announced in Lee County 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rock Island County Illinois reports 715 new cases; first cases in Mercer and Lee Counties Iowa governor extends school closures to April 30 Now over 600 COVID-19 cases in Iowa; 4 new cases in Scott County
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Pritzker encourages Illinoisans to join ‘All in Illinois’ initiative

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. Pritzker updated his Facebook profile picture to 'All in Illinois' theme.

Gov. Pritzker updated his Facebook profile picture to ‘All in Illinois’ theme on Thursday, April 2.

Since the stay-at-home order was issued on March 21st, most Illinoisans have been staying home except for the ‘essential’ workforce.

To recognize these efforts of Illinoisans, Gov. Pritzker launched ‘All in Illinois’ initiative on Thursday.

“To honor you, and to bring us together in our commitment to doing what’s right, I’m introducing a new statewide initiative that we can all participate in,” Pritzker said during the daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

“…..’All in’ is our anthem and our point of pride. Illinoisans staying home for the good of each other and for our state,” he added.

Pritzker encouraged people to participate in the initiate and share their stories.

More information on the campaign can be found here. ‘All in Illinois’ signs can be found here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss