Pritzker encourages Illinoisans to join ‘All in Illinois’ initiative

Gov. Pritzker updated his Facebook profile picture to ‘All in Illinois’ theme on Thursday, April 2.

Since the stay-at-home order was issued on March 21st, most Illinoisans have been staying home except for the ‘essential’ workforce.

To recognize these efforts of Illinoisans, Gov. Pritzker launched ‘All in Illinois’ initiative on Thursday.

“To honor you, and to bring us together in our commitment to doing what’s right, I’m introducing a new statewide initiative that we can all participate in,” Pritzker said during the daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

“…..’All in’ is our anthem and our point of pride. Illinoisans staying home for the good of each other and for our state,” he added.

Pritzker encouraged people to participate in the initiate and share their stories.

@GovPritzker launched the #AllinIllinois initiative, encouraging Illinoisans to take the pledge to go all in for Illinois. How to participate? Print your own yard signs, update FB profile pic with a themed frame, post your own videos, display the words "All in for Illinois" — Palak Barmaiya (@PalakBarmaiya) April 2, 2020

More information on the campaign can be found here. ‘All in Illinois’ signs can be found here