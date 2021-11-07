Pritzker’s commitment to fighting violent crime will take years to see results

This week’s off-year election could signal a change in the political current for next year’s midterms.

iowa takes a stand against vaccine mandates, willing to fight the federal government. And Illinois’ governor makes his own stand to try to get violent crime under control.

We’ll get to that with former Iowa State Rep. David Millage and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order calling gun violence in the state a public-health crisis and has announced plans to address it. The governor will put $250 million over three years toward a violence-prevention initiative.

“The only way … to stop violent crime is to prosecute the lower crimes, and make sure that people realize you’re going to prosecute these crimes,” Millage says.

“Violent crime has been rising in the Quad Cities and Davenport,” Rhomberg says. “Anything to interdict violence right now is desperately needed.”

