Private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. is in talks to buy ARCONIC, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reports “people familiar with the matter” say Apollo submitted a bid in February and has debt financing in place.

“As a matter of practice, we do not comment on market rumors or speculation,” said John C. Riches, communications & public affairs manager, Davenport Works, ARCONIC, in response to an inquiry Thursday from Local 4 News.

Additionally, the article says, ARCONIC’s advisers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “have also reached out to other potential acquirers, the people said. There is no guarantee there will be a deal with any of them.”

After The Wall Street Journal reported on the bid, ARCONIC stock went up nearly 20 percent and closed at $26.44 on Tuesday, the article says.

According to the ARCONIC website, the company “is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the automotive, aerospace, commercial transportation, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.”