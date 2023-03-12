Juntos/Together for a Better Education Program is a free five-week series for families to help Latino students in grades 7-11 prepare for college and future careers through workshops, speakers, and college visits. The program will meet at the Boys and Girls Club, 1122 5th Ave in Moline, on Thursdays, March 23-April 20, from 6-7:30 p.m., a news release says.

Organized by University of Illinois Extension 4-H, it connects Hispanic students and their family to the people and resources that can inspire and guide them on their next steps in education, college, and job opportunities.

Jennifer Peterson, 4-H Educator explains: “The program’s goal is to help the students learn the best ways to make the transition from high school to higher education and jobs.” Students and their parents will attend the sessions together.

There will be Spanish-speaking presenters and interpreters at each session. There will be a series of five workshops to review education, goals, how to apply to colleges, scholarships, jobs, and other important topics.

Juntos participants will attend free bus trips to visit colleges and universities. On-site childcare will be provided for younger siblings, and food will also be served each week.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. You can register online here or call Illinois Extension at 309-756-9978 or inquire at the Boys and Girls Club in Moline. Support for the program is provided, in part, by a grant from The Moline Foundation.

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Jennifer Peterson at 309-756-9978 or email jpetersn@illinois.edu