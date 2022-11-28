The Davenport Public Library is hosting Interfaith Focus on Thursday, December 1st at 6 p.m. at the Fairmount Branch and Monday, December 12th at 6 p.m. at the Main Branch. Interfaith Focus is a series of two panel discussions with Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, Rev. Elaine Calbeck and Dr. Lisa Killinger on the significant amount of common ground between Islam, Judaism and Christianity. Discussion topics will include common misconceptions about each faith, the changing roles of women in faith communities, peace-making and guidance from three faith perspectives about wars and conflict in day-to-day life.

For more information, click here. The Fairmount Branch is located at 3000 N. Fairmount Street. The Main Branch is located at 321 N. Main Street.